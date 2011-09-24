ZURICH, Sept 25 The new interim boss of UBS
faced a daunting task on Sunday as he tries to
get the Swiss bank back on its feet after Oswald Gruebel quit as
chief executive over the $2.3 billion loss it ran up in alleged
rogue trading.
Sergio Ermotti said on Saturday the scandal had revealed a
risk exposure that was "totally unacceptable" and his first
priorities would be to review the bank's controls and conclude
an internal investigation into the losses.
A 51 year-old from Switzerland's Italian-speaking region of
Ticino, Ermotti was being groomed as a possible successor at the
helm since he joined UBS as head of Europe, Middle East and
Africa in April from UniCredit .
"We are aware that we are facing turbulent times externally
and this latest incident is only adding much more necessity for
us to react. But let's not forget that UBS is one of the best
capitalised banks worldwide," he told journalists.
Gruebel, a 67-year-old banking veteran who helped turn
around rival Credit Suisse last decade, was brought out of
retirement to try to revamp UBS after it almost collapsed in
2008 under the weight of more than $50 billion lost on toxic
assets.
UBS shares fell more than 10 percent since the news broke on
Sept. 15, trading at their lowest level since shortly after
Gruebel took over in early 2009, but they rose 4.8 percent on
Friday on hopes the board would agree a major restructuring.
Ermotti, who Chairman Kaspar Villiger said was a strong
candidate to replace Gruebel permanently, said an internal
investigation of what went wrong bank should conclude in 10 to
14 days although UBS might not be able to disclose its findings,
pending external probes.
OPPORTUNITY OUT OF DISASTER
The board asked Ermotti to speed up a scaling back of the
investment bank, which he said would be detailed at an investor
day already planned for Nov. 17 in New York.
Villiger said he had no doubts about the future of
investment bank head Carsten Kengeter, whose fate had also hung
in the balance, saying he and his team had done an "excellent
job" to limit losses from the unauthorised trades.
Villiger declined to comment on whether Kengeter could still
be a candidate to take over as CEO, saying only the board was
looking at both internal and external candidates and should
decide on a permanent replacement within six months.
UBS had already said in August it would axe 3,500 more jobs
to shave 2 billion Swiss francs off annual costs, with almost
half from the investment bank, which had grown to almost 18,000
staff as Kengeter tried to rebuild the battered franchise.
($1=0.906 Swiss francs=0.743 euros)
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater in London; Editing by
John Stonestreet)