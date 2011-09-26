FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Swiss lender UBS announced that Sergio Ermotti would take over as caretaker chief executive after Oswald Gruebel resigned in the wake of a $2.3 billion rogue trading scandal, clearing the way for a major overhaul of its investment banking business.

UBS has been dogged for years by huge losses at its investment bank, followed by management reshuffles.

Here is a short timeline of those events.

1997 - a trading loss in equity derivatives of more than 600 million Swiss francs ($682 mln) at the Union Bank of Switzerland forces it to accept a reverse takeover by rival Swiss Bank Corporation to form UBS.

Sept. 23, 1998 - UBS declares a 793 million Swiss franc pre-tax loss on its exposure to hedge fund Long Term Capital Management. The bank also injects $300 million into the fund as part of a bailout coordinated by the US Federal Reserve. Several UBS senior managers resign on 6 October.

1998 - UBS's investment banking arm Warburg Dillon Read books a pre-tax loss of CHF 1 billion from losses in the equity derivatives portfolio and losses resulting from its involvement in Long-Term Capital Management.

June 30, 2005 - UBS announces the formation of a new alternative investment management business, Dillon Read Capital Management. John Costas, chairman and CEO of UBS's Investment Bank, to lead this business as CEO.

May 3, 2007 - UBS says it will close down Dillon Read Capital Management after posting a 150 million Swiss francs loss from the internal hedge fund.

July 6, 2007 - UBS announces that Marcel Rohner will succeed Peter Wuffli as CEO.

Oct 1, 2007 - UBS says investment bank CEO Huw Jones will step down and Chief Financial Officer Clive Standish will leave the bank.

Oct. 30, 2007 - UBS confirms losses of 4.2 billion Swiss francs in the fixed income, currencies and commodities business of the Investment Bank. It says it will cut 1500 jobs, will implement new risk management methods, and warns the bank "remains exposed to further deterioration in the US housing and mortgage markets."

Dec. 10, 2007 - UBS says "It is now possible that UBS will record a net loss attributable to shareholders for the full year 2007" and announces it will write down its US sub-prime holdings by approximately a further $10 billion.

Apr. 2008 - UBS releases a report on the financial crisis in which it admits that systems measuring market risk, credit risk and finance risk had operated independently and failed to inform managers about the "big picture" on risk in the markets.

March. 2008 - UBS tries to sell off its investment bank in the second half of 2008, and approaches Deutsche Bank.

Feb. 26, 2009 - UBS taps Oswald Gruebel, a former Credit Suisse executive, to take the helm at UBS.

Oct. 2010 - The Swiss government recommends big banks must hold more capital.

March 2011 - UBS reshuffles management at its investment bank.

July 1, 2011 - UBS names former Bundesbank president Axel Weber as its next chairman.

July 3 - UBS chairman Kaspar Villiger says the lender is reviewing its mid-term profit goals.

August 23 - UBS says it will axe 3,500 more jobs to shave 2 billion Swiss francs off annual costs.

Sept. 15 - UBS says it has discovered that unauthorised trading by a trader in its investment bank has caused a loss of some $2 billion.

Sept. 16 - UBS trader Kweku Adoboli is charged with fraud and false accounting.

Sept. 18 - UBS raises estimate for rogue trading loss to $2.3 billion, Gruebel says he is not thinking about stepping down.

Sept. 18 - Gruebel says "the buck stops with me" and he will "bear the consequences" of the shock $2.3 billion trading loss.

Sept. 19 - Switzerland narrowly rejects bid to ban investment banking.

Sept. 21 - UBS CEO Oswald Gruebel says he has the support of the Swiss bank's board ahead of its first meeting.

Sept. 23 - UBS board of directors meets in Singapore, to discuss the Swiss bank's future.

Sept. 24 - UBS says chief executive Oswald Gruebel has resigned, Sergio Ermotti to take over for now.

($1 = 0.880 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Sophie Walker)