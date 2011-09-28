* UBS CEO says bank reviewing business model

* Says investment bank to become less complex

* UBS appeals for staff to focus on clients (Adds detail, background)

ZURICH, Sept 28 Swiss bank UBS AG is reviewing its business model and appealed to staff to stand behind the bank after unauthorised trading resulted in a $2.3 billion loss, the bank's interim Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in an internal memo.

UBS is due to unveil how it plans to scale back in November, saying its wants more reliable returns and less complexity, as it seeks to recover from the trading scandal that forced its head Oswald Gruebel to step down on Saturday.

Ermotti said he intended to exercise his authority to support and conclude internal and external investigations looking into the trading loss, and to review the effectiveness and efficiency of the bank's operating model.

"We have already started work on this," the memo said.

The bank insists it is sticking to its "integrated bank" business model which marries an investment bank with a private banking business for rich clients, though the investment bank will shrink in favour of wealth management.

"The Investment Bank is a top player in many areas and an essential part of meeting the expectations of our private, corporate and institutional clients," Ermotti said in the memo obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

"We will continue to invest in our core capabilities, while the investment banking overall will be less complex, carry less risk, and use less capital."

The 51-year-old, who hails from Switzerland's Italian-speaking region of Ticino, said staff should focus on the needs of clients to help steer the bank through the aftermath of the trading scandal.

"I have no magic recipe to inspire you to redouble your efforts. I can only appeal to your professionalism, your loyalty and your determination to succeed," he told employees.

"The only way I know of succeeding is for all of us to stand behind and follow through on our promise to our clients," Ermotti said, acknowledging that staff must be tired of entreaties to continue to do their utmost for the bank.

UBS shares closed at 11.01 Swiss francs, down 2.2 percent, underperforming the STOXX 600 banking index which was 1.7 percent lower. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Edward Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)