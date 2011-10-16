* Wants designated successor Axel Weber to take over at AGM
* Says acting UBS CEO Ermotti has good chances of getting
top job
* Says selling the Investment Bank would be nonsense
ZURICH, Oct 16 UBS chairman Kaspar
Villiger should stand down at the bank's next annual general
meeting in May and hand over then to designated successor Axel
Weber, UBS Honorary Chairman Nikolaus Senn was quoted as saying
in an interview on Sunday.
UBS, which has been hit by a $2.3 billion loss caused by
unauthorized trading, named former Bundesbank chief Weber as its
next chairman earlier this year. Weber is scheduled to take over
from Villiger in 2013.
Central bank rules impose a 'cooling off period' on former
officials when they switch jobs but financial sources with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in September that
Weber had asked the German central bank if he can join UBS
earlier than planned.
"It would be good if he (Villiger) would give designated
successor Axel Weber the chairmanship at the next annual meeting
in May," Senn said in an interview with Swiss newspaper
SonntagsZeitung.
UBS is also currently hunting for a new chief executive
after Oswald Gruebel stepped down. Villiger has said he intends
to stay on as chairman until 2013 as it would not be good for
continuity for the chairman and CEO to leave together.
Sergio Ermotti, who joined UBS in April as head of Europe,
Middle East and Africa, is currently acting as a stand-in leader
until a permanent CEO can be found. Senn said Ermotti had good
chances of clinching the top job.
"He still has to prove himself, but he is a good man. People
know him and he knows the bank. Ermotti has also worked abroad.
I could imagine that he would be a good boss. He is someone who
likes to get things done, an energetic guy. I give him good
chances," Senn said, adding it would be an advantage to have
someone Swiss at the helm.
The 51-year-old Ermotti comes from Switzerland's
Italian-speaking region of Ticino and has been regarded as a
likely candidate for further promotion since he joined UBS.
Senn, who had said he did not think Gruebel could withstand
pressure to step down, also said in the interview talk of
selling UBS' Investment Bank was "nonsense".
"The people who say that don't know what an investment bank
is," Senn said.
In a separate interview, Ermotti said he too valued
investment banking as a part of UBS.
He told Swiss newspaper SonntagsBlick that UBS would need
another 2 to 4 years to turn itself around.
"But UBS has what it takes to make it back to the top,"
Ermotti said.
(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Sophie Walker)