ZURICH Oct 29 UBS is aiming to name a permanent chief executive by the middle of November, when the Swiss bank holds an investor day and will lay out a new business strategy, the Neue Zuercher Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing no sources.

UBS is currently led by interim CEO Sergio Ermotti, who plans to restructure the investment bank. Former head Oswald Gruebel quit following a rogue trading scandal in September.

UBS holds an investor day on Nov. 17, when it will likely give further details on how it plans to overhaul the investment bank.

The NZZ said UBS was looking to name a permanent CEO by mid November, because it was best to have the same person developing and carrying out the new business strategy.

"If Ermotti is not chosen, an external candidate may well be named," the NZZ said.

A spokesman for UBS declined to comment.

