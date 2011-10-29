* UBS holds investor day on Nov. 17

* UBS may tap outsider if Ermotti isn't permanent CEO-paper

* Date for chairman designate to start may also be announced (Adds details on chairman-designate Axel Weber)

ZURICH, Oct 29 UBS is aiming to name a permanent chief executive by the middle of November, when the Swiss bank holds an investor day and will lay out a new business strategy, the Neue Zuercher Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing no sources.

UBS is currently led by interim CEO Sergio Ermotti, who plans to restructure the investment bank. Former head Oswald Gruebel quit following a rogue trading scandal in September.

UBS holds an investor day on Nov. 17, when it will likely give further details on how it plans to overhaul the investment bank.

The NZZ said UBS wanted to name a permanent CEO by mid-November because it was best to have the same person developing and carrying out the new business strategy.

"If Ermotti is not chosen, an external candidate may well be named," the NZZ said.

A spokesman for UBS declined to comment.

UBS's current Chairman Kaspar Villiger is set to be replaced by former Bundesbank president Axel Weber. The German central bank will allow chairman-designate Weber to act as an adviser to UBS from February 2012.

"The chances are good for not only the new CEO being announced by mid-November, but also the point in time when the chairman-designate Axel Weber will take office. It's quite likely that he will not replace Kaspar Villiger in May 2013, but already a year earlier," the NZZ said.

Villiger said in late September he intends to remain until 2013. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Paul Tait)