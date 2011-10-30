* Chairman under pressure to name permanent CEO by Christmas-paper

* UBS to outline new investment bank strategy on Nov. 17

* Ermotti may leave if not given top job permanently-paper

ZURICH, Oct 30 The interim chief executive of UBS wants to know by Dec. 15 if he will take the helm of Switzerland's biggest bank on a permanent basis, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

UBS is currently led by interim CEO Sergio Ermotti, who joined the Zurich-based bank earlier this year after having worked for Merrill Lynch and UniCredit . Former head Oswald Gruebel quit following a rogue trading scandal in September.

UBS holds an investor day on Nov. 17, when it will give further details on how it plans to overhaul its investment bank, which has been beset by sluggish trading.

Some analysts have said it makes sense to have a permanent CEO named by mid-November, so that the person who announces the investment banking strategy is also the one who implements it.

The German-language Der Sonntag reported that pressure within the bank was rising on Chairman Kaspar Villiger to come to a decision before Christmas.

Citing a high-ranking insider, the paper also said that Ermotti had signalled that he wanted a verdict by Dec. 15.

"If we can't offer him the post definitively by then, he'll probably leave," the newspaper quoted the insider as saying.

"If no decision is taken before Dec. 15 then that means that an external candidate becomes CEO," the insider also said.

A spokesman for UBS declined to comment.

Ermotti, who hails from Switzerland's Italian-speaking region, is regarded by many as a front-runner for the top job.

The high-ranking insider also said that naming the permanent CEO before Nov. 17 was "optimistic."

Ermotti's nationality may prove an advantage in helping UBS rebuild its image at home at a time when the public is losing patience with the country's biggest bank after a run of crippling crises.

He is already working on a major overhaul of UBS's troubled investment bank to enable a closer focus on serving the core business of managing the money of wealthy clients. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)