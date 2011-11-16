MILAN Nov 16 UBS AG's chief executive Sergio Ermotti was quoted as saying on Wednesday he had the full backing of the Swiss bank's chairman-designate Axel Weber following suggestions that he was not Weber's preferred choice.

On Tuesday UBS made Ermotti's temporary appointment permanent and brought forward the start date for chairman designate Weber in a move to reassure investors following the Swiss bank's $2 billion trading scandal.

"Weber has told me more than once, looking me in the eye, that he backs me 100 percent. That's all I believe," Ermotti was quoted as saying in Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

The paper cited talk that the former Bundesbank head would have preferred other candidates, possibly closer to him.

Ermotti also dismissed talk that UBS may hive off some of its businesses and move them out of Switzerland.

"These ideas about breaking up the activities are unfounded," he was quoted as saying.

He also said UBS wanted to keep its "position of strength" in the Italian market and expressed confidence that Rome would overcome the crisis engulfing the euro zone's third-largest economy.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Greg Mahlich)