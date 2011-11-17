ZURICH Nov 17 Swiss lender UBS
announced a major overhaul of its investment banking business in
its investor update on Thursday.
UBS has been dogged for years by huge losses at its
investment bank, and a series of mis-steps and management
reshuffles have kept it on the back foot. Here is a short
timeline of some of those events:
1997 - a trading loss in equity derivatives of more than 600
million Swiss francs ($682 mln) at the Union Bank of Switzerland
forces it to accept a reverse takeover by rival Swiss Bank
Corporation to form UBS.
1998 - UBS makes a 793 million franc pretax loss on exposure
to hedge fund Long Term Capital Management. Investment banking
arm Warburg Dillon Read books a pretax loss of CHF 1 billion.
2005 - UBS forms new alternative investment management
business, Dillon Read Capital Management (DRCM).
2007 - UBS says to close down DRCM after a 150 million Swiss
francs loss from the internal hedge fund.
- UBS confirms losses of 4.2 billion Swiss francs in
fixed income, currencies and commodities business of the
Investment Bank. Says will cut 1500 jobs, implement new risk
management methods, and warns the bank "remains exposed to
further deterioration in the US housing and mortgage markets."
- UBS says "It is now possible that UBS will record a
net loss attributable to shareholders for the full year 2007"
and announces will write down U.S. subprime holdings by further
$10 billion.
2008 - UBS admits that systems measuring market risk, credit
risk and finance risk had operated independently and failed to
inform managers about the "big picture" on risk in the markets.
- Tries to sell off its investment bank in the second
half of 2008, and approaches Deutsche Bank.
2009 - UBS taps Oswald Gruebel, a former Credit Suisse
executive, to take the helm at UBS.
2010 - The Swiss government recommends big banks must hold
more capital.
2011 - UBS reshuffles management at its investment bank.
- July 1, 2011 - UBS names former Bundesbank president
Axel Weber as its next chairman.
- July 3 - UBS chairman Kaspar Villiger says the lender
is reviewing its mid-term profit goals.
- Aug 23 - UBS says it will axe 3,500 more jobs to
shave 2 billion Swiss francs off annual costs.
- Sept 15 - UBS says discovered unauthorised trading by
a trader in its investment bank that caused a loss of some $2
billion, later raised to $2.3 billion.
- Sept 19 - Switzerland narrowly rejects bid to ban
investment banking.
- Sept 23 - UBS board of directors meets in Singapore,
to discuss the Swiss bank's future. A day later it says chief
executive Oswald Gruebel has resigned, Sergio Ermotti to take
over for now.
- Nov 15 - UBS names Ermotti as permanent Chief
Executive two days ahead of investor day.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Will Waterman)