* Axel Weber 100 pct behind strategy
* A "risk-free bank" does not exist - Ermotti
* Share buy-back a possibility - Villiger
* May need more cost-savings if markets deteriorate -
Villiger
ZURICH, Nov 20 Swiss bank UBS's
strategy to slash risky assets by almost half and pay its first
dividend since the financial crisis has the full backing of Axel
Weber, its newly-crowned Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in
a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.
"Axel Weber is 100 percent behind our strategy," Ermotti,
who was named permanent CEO last week, told the NZZ am Sonntag
newspaper in an interview.
Ermotti took over as interim CEO after Oswald Gruebel quit
in September over the bank's $2.3 billion rogue trading scandal.
The relationship between Ermotti and Weber, who will be
proposed chairman at the annual general meeting in May next
year, will be closely scrutinised, as sources have said Weber
was not entirely sold on Ermotti as CEO and instigated a search
for outside candidates.
Although Weber did not formally take part in the discussions
about the dividend payment, all topics that are made public are
discussed with him, Ermotti said.
"There is no conflict: we will keep building up capital even
with a dividend payout," he said.
Ermotti also said the bank was carefully examining its risk
controls following its rogue trading scandal but there was no
such thing as a "risk-free bank."
"With 65,000 employees we're going to have such cases now
and again. We have to, however, have these risks so under
control that the consequences, financially and for our
reputation, remain within acceptable limits," he said.
In a separate interview with the SonntagsZeitung newspaper,
outgoing Chairman Kaspar Villiger said the bank would focus on
building up its capital base but would consider share buy-backs.
"A share buy-back is possible if our capital base and
profitability allow it," he told the paper.
UBS announced a further 400-500 job cuts on Thursday on top
of 3,500 staff it said in August would be cut. Villiger said no
further cutbacks were planned for the time being, but it
depended on developments in the markets.
"The cost pressure is very strong in general. If the markets
deteriorate, we can't rule out that further cost-saving measures
will be necessary."
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)