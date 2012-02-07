* Swiss bank eyed for impact from rogue trader case

* Analysts expect drop in risky assets seen at rival Deutsche

* UBS investment bank seen posting Q4 pretax loss

By Katharina Bart

ZURICH, Feb 7 UBS investors will be seeking reassurance a $2.3 billion rogue trading scandal at its investment bank has not jeopardised recovering inflows to its private bank when it reports fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

The Swiss bank is desperate to restore its reputation and ensure wealthy clients are not deterred by the loss, disclosed in September and booked in the third quarter.

Withdrawals of client funds would typically take several months to feed through to earnings.

The private bank, which has posted several quarters of inflows after bleeding assets for two years following UBS's near-collapse, is key to analysts because it forms the cornerstone of UBS's future strategy and profitability.

Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli is set to stand trial in September after pleading not guilty to trades the Swiss bank says were unauthorized.

For the overall earnings, investors do not expect UBS to follow Deutsche Bank's surprise loss last week due to packing around 1.2 billion euros of one-off charges such as Greek debt writedowns into the quarter.

However, UBS's investment bank is expected to post a pretax loss and is in focus for evidence it has begun aggressively ramping down on risky assets, as pledged in November.

"Similar to Deutsche Bank, which reported a significant reduction in risk-weighted assets on a Basel 2.5 basis on the fourth-quarter earnings, UBS could surprise positively in this regard," Credit Suisse analyst Amit Goel wrote in a note to investors. He rates the shares neutral.

Basel 2.5 refers to a stepping stone in new international banking reforms which have drawn many investment banks, including UBS, away from riskier business such as securitisation.

UBS has effectively given up its ambitions for top-ten rankings in fixed income, financial head Tom Naratil told Reuters in December.

Like rivals, the bank is slashing costs, cutting jobs, and trimmed its return-on-equity target to 12-17 percent for 2013, from a target of 15-20 percent that it abandoned in July. (Editing by David Cowell)