* Q4 net profit 393 mln Swiss francs, vs poll 737 mln
* Wealth management net new money 3.1 bln francs, vs 3.8 bln
Q3
* Says will issue loss-absorbing capital in 2012
* Signals may take further measures to cut costs
* Shares trim losses, down 2.5 percent
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, Feb 7 Swiss bank UBS
predicted further weakness in investment banking after a
restructuring of the business failed to prevent an earnings hit
from the euro zone debt crisis and worries about the global
economy.
"Traditional improvements in first-quarter activity levels
and trading volumes may fail to materialise fully, which would
weigh on overall results for the coming quarter, most notably in
the investment bank," UBS said on Tuesday.
The bank said fourth-quarter net profit shrank to 393
million Swiss francs ($425.95 million) from 1.66 billion francs
in the 2010 period and compared with a forecast for 737 million
in a Reuters poll.
Investment banks had a torrid time last year as trading and
advisory income was hammered as clients pulled back from markets
due to the euro zone debt crisis, and stopped doing deals. The
outlook is set to remain dour as tougher regulations and
economic slowdown bite.
U.S. rivals including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan
posted weak fourth quarter income, and Deutsche Bank
also fell to a fourth quarter loss due to a slump in
bond trading.
UBS, which announced in November it would scale back its
investment bank business to focus on its flagship private bank,
said it had cut risky assets by 20 billion Swiss francs in the
fourth quarter with "no significant impact on profitability".
Kepler Capital Markets analyst Dirk Becker welcomed the
reduction in risky assets but said there were still questions
over the future of the investment bank.
"Revenues have recovered from the really poor third quarter
levels, but are still too low to feed a division with still over
17,000 employees," he said.
"The downsizing plans of the management will reduce this
revenue base further and make it impossible to achieve
satisfactory returns for this division, which will still consume
the largest part of the capital."
Shares in UBS fell 2.8 percent in afternoon trade.
UBS said it saw a few "bright spots" in the performance of
its investment bank, including foreign currency trading, short-
and long-term rates and cash equities in Asia-Pacific. The unit,
hit by a $2 billion rogue trader scandal uncovered in September,
pared its pretax loss to 256 million from a loss of 650 million
the previous quarter.
UBS said it was making progress on delivering on plans to
cut total headcount by almost 4,000, with total staff down 1,101
in the quarter to 64,820 at the end of 2011, but said it would
have to slash more costs if market conditions worsen.
WEAKER PRIVATE BANK
Meanwhile, the private bank failed to show it can pick up
the slack from UBS's fading investment bank ambitions. Pretax
profit and revenue both shriveled, in large part because clients
shunned trading and investments amid market turmoil and
uncertainty over Europe's debt and the U.S budget deficit.
UBS, which missed its own private banking margin target by
far, appears to be sacrificing short-term profits in favor of a
payout later and restoring its credibility as a trusted advisor
to the wealthy.
UBS's reputation has been battered by a series of scandals,
beginning with an in-house hedge fund which gorged on U.S.
mortgage securities and a messy U.S. probe into offshore
accounts, and most recently, an alleged rogue trader.
Now, the bank is advising many clients to be cautious in
view of the euro zone troubles, arguably at the expense of
revenue from fees and commissions, which live from client
activity.
"I certainly don't think the third and fourth quarter are
the new normal. It could be around for another quarter or so,
but I don't believe that is the environment of the future,"
UBS's financial head Tom Naratil said.
Inflows at the UBS flagship private banking arm slipped to
3.1 billion Swiss francs in the fourth quarter from 3.8 billion
in the previous quarter, while the gross margin on invested
assets fell 6 basis points to 91 basis points.
UBS stressed its eurozone exposure was relatively low, in
comparison to Deutsche Bank which recently posted a
fourth-quarter loss amid one-off charges such as Greek debt
writedowns into the quarter.
The trading scandal surrounding former UBS trader Kweku
Adoboli will linger as he is set to stand trial in September
after pleading not guilty to trades the Swiss bank says were
unauthorized.
UBS said investment banking head Carsten Kengeter would
voluntarily forgo a bonus for 2011 after the scandal, while
total bonuses for the bank will fall 40 percent and 60 percent
in the investment bank.
The bank is amortizing roughly 300 million francs this year
for bonuses, in a bid to appease select managing directors at
UBS's investment bank in areas including deal advisors, forex
trading and leveraged loans buyouts.
UBS said it had been granted some immunity by Switzerland's
antitrust authority in return for cooperating with its probe
into the potential manipulation of LIBOR.
Several countries are investigating "improper attempts" to
manipulate LIBOR rates, which is the benchmark price big banks
set for interbank borrowing costs. WEKO said last week it was
investigating 12 banks, including UBS.
($1 = 0.9227 Swiss francs)
