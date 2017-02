ZURICH Feb 24 UBS is hiring former Bear Stearns financial chief Sam Molinaro as operating head of its investment bank effective March 1, according to a memorandum seen on Friday by Reuters.

The Swiss bank's investment banking division co-head Jimmy Neissa will leave the firm in March to pursue family business interests, according to a second memo.

UBS confirmed the contents of the memos.

