ZURICH Dec 19 UBS said on Thursday it
would sell its administrative services arm for employee equity
plans to Montagu Private Equity as part of the Swiss bank's
drive to simplify its operations.
UBS expects the sale of its Corporate Employee Financial
Services (CEFS) International business, which provides
administrative services for employee equity plans to around 100
corporate clients, to close in 2014, pending regulatory
approval.
UBS gave no further details of the deal, which does not
affect the bank's US-based Equity Plan Advisory Services
business, EPAS.
"EPAS provides equity compensation services to
U.S.-domiciled, multinational corporate clients and will
continue to actively support and pursue current and prospective
clients," the bank said.
