* Social Democrats want tougher action after UBS loss
* Bank appoints independent investigator
* Probe expected to take weeks not months -source
* Pressure on CEO Gruebel, IB head Kengeter
* Shares down 1.9 percent
By Emma Thomasson and Edward Taylor
ZURICH, Sept 19 The Swiss parliament piled
pressure on the nation's biggest banks on Monday in the wake of
UBS AG's $2.3 billion loss from rogue trading, as a center-left
party pushed for a ban on risky investment banking and a plan
to raise capital requirements passed the lower house.
Social Democrat lawmaker Susanne Leutenegger Oberholzer
narrowly failed to get enough support for her proposal to
reopen debate on tough new capital measures for UBS UBSN.VX
and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX so that a ban on investment banking
could be added.
The plan to force the banks to hold more capital than under
global rules so that they can be shielded from future crises
was passed, and the Social Democrats have the option of
bringing a separate piece of legislation on the proposed ban.
"What the latest debacle of UBS in London shows is that
regulation must go further as fast as possible. Investment
banking must be banned for systemically-important banks and
proprietary trading must be massively limited," the party said
in a statement.
UBS has kicked off an internal investigation into the
catastrophic failure of its risk systems that led to the equity
trading loss, which was discovered last week.
UBS said its board of directors had set up a committee
chaired by independent director David Sidwell, former chief
financial officer at Morgan Stanley (MS.N), to conduct a probe
into the trades and the bank's control systems.
"External expectations are that the investigation should
take weeks and not months," a UBS insider told Reuters. "The
internal investigation will be coordinating with the regulators
on their probe."
London trader Kweku Adoboli was charged on Friday with
fraud and false accounting dating back to 2008.
CAPITAL HIT
UBS said on Sunday it remains one of the world's best
capitalized banks, even though the $2.3 billion loss had set it
back in its efforts to build up its capital to meet new
regulatory requirements.
In Britain, where similar reforms to separate risky
investment banking from commercial banking are in the works,
Business Secretary Vince Cable said the UBS scandal illustrated
the need for change.
"If there were any doubts about the need for radical
reform, the UBS rogue trader has dispelled them," Cable told
delegates at his Liberal Democrat party's conference.
The Swiss parliament rejected the bid to reopen the debate
so that an investment banking ban could be discussed by 55 to
42 with six abstentions.
The loss is a heavy blow to the reputation of Switzerland's
biggest bank, which had just started to recover after its near
collapse during the financial crisis and a damaging U.S.
investigation into its aiding wealthy Americans to dodge
taxes.
Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel, brought out of retirement
in 2009 to turn the bank around, said the alleged fraud would
have consequences for strategy and possibly also for himself.
The UBS source said there was no indication that others
were involved in the affair, and the global synthetic equities
team in which Adoboli worked was still operating, but added
that members of the team would have to stop trading while
answering questions as part of the investigation.
UBS shares closed down 1.9 percent at 10.07 francs, but
still outperformed a 3.4 percent slide on the European banking
stocks index .SX7P, as traders noted the stock had already
fallen sharply after last week's news.
ANGRY BANKERS
UBS is now widely expected by analysts to speed up an
overhaul of its investment bank that had been planned for
announcement on Nov. 17, though big shareholders have signaled
they could wait until that date while the bank completes its
internal investigation, according to the inside source.
An investment manager whose company holds shares in UBS
said he had detected anger within UBS's private banking
operations at the turn of events. "I talked to several senior
private bankers, and one told me how he spent last week with
compliance arguing about a 1,500-franc accounting difference
... And then some junior investment banking trader loses 2
billion.
"It creates serious ill will among their clients. So
internally there will be some momentum to resize IB."
Along with Gruebel, Carsten Kengeter, head of the
investment banking unit, may be in the firing line. "We
estimate that the investment banking chief Carsten Kengeter ...
will be sacrificed after this scandal," said analyst Dirk
Becker at broker Kepler.
Jerome Lussan, CEO of investment management consultancy
Laven Partners, added: "Regulation clearly states that risk
management is the responsibility of senior management ... The
real problem is that risk management is seen as a cost and is
not respected in the typically impatient bonus-hungry
culture."
(Additional reporting by Martin De Sa'Pinto and Catherine
Bosley in Zurich, Dominic Lau in London and Tim Castle and
Mohammed Abbas in Birmingham; Writing by Sophie Walker; Editing
by Will Waterman and David Holmes, Martin Howell)