ZURICH Jan 22 UBS named private
banker Andre Cronje operating head of its investment bank, which
is shutting vast swaths of its fixed income division.
"Andre's experience from investment banking, wealth
management and corporate centre, as well as his international
perspective, is a major asset as we seek to reposition ourselves
and further our partnership across the group, and particularly
with wealth management," UBS said in a memorandum seen by
Reuters on Tuesday.
Zurich-based UBS is cutting staff and winding down its fixed
income business save for select areas like foreign exchange
trading and precious metals trading, and returning to its
private banking roots as it adapts to tough capital rules that
make it harder to turn a profit from trading. [ID: nL5E8LU0PK]
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)