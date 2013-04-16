ZURICH, April 16 UBS is hiring
Blackrock's German head Dirk Klee as chief operating
officer of its flagship private banking arm from September,
according to a memorandum seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
"His understanding of the changing needs of our clients and
how to most effectively deliver services to them will be
extremely valuable," UBS private banking head Juerg Zeltner and
COO Ulrich Koerner said in a memo sent to staff on Friday.
Klee replaces Stephan Zimmermann, who is moving to an as-yet
undefined position at the Swiss bank at year-end.
Meanwhile, Blackrock named James Charrington, chairman of
its European, Middle East and Africa region, as Klee's temporary
replacement. The asset manager said a succession search has been
initiated.