ZURICH, Nov 18 Shares in Swiss bank UBS fell on Friday after plans it announced to trim its scandal-hit investment bank failed to go as far as some investors had hoped although its pledge to return to a dividend helped soften the disappointment.

At an investor event in New York on Thursday, UBS said it would cut investment bank risk-weighted assets by almost a half and shift focus back to is private banking business as it cut its return-on-equity target to 12-17 percent for 2013.

"Investors expecting a dramatic change in strategy probably came away disappointed," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Derek De Vries in a client note.

"UBS' investment bank remains a work in progress and, in our view, consensus earnings forecasts are too high."

UBS shares traded down 0.4 percent by 0803 GMT compared to a 0.6 percent weaker European banking sector index. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, additional reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto and Rupert Pretterklieber)