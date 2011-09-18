ZURICH, Sept 18 The fraud that cost UBS $2.3 billion will have an influence on the strategy of UBS's investment bank, Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel told Swiss television on Sunday.

"It is obvious that these incidents will have an influence on the strategy of the investment bank," he said, adding that the bank would present a new strategy for its investment bank soon.

"I will bear all the consequences of the incident. They will be announced as soon as we put them in practice," he said. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)