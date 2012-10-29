ZURICH Oct 29 Shares of Swiss bank UBS were set to rise on Monday after media reported the bank was to cut up to 10,000 jobs as it contends with shrinking revenue and rising capital requirements.

Shares were indicated to open 3.8 percent higher at 0700 GMT, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

For more, click on

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)