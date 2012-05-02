ZURICH May 2 UBS said first-quarter profit more than halved amid a 1.16 billion Swiss franc ($1.28 billion) hit to profits due to charges on its debt.

The Swiss bank struck a cautious second-quarter outlook, saying economic worries rattling wealthy clients such as the eurozone debt crisis, concern over Europe's banks, and the U.S. deficit are likely to take a toll.

"Failure to make progress on these key issues would make further improvements in prevailing market conditions unlikely and would have the potential to continue the headwinds for revenue growth, net interest margins and net new money," UBS said in a statement.

Nevertheless, the bank voiced confidence its flagship private banking arm would still attract fresh assets, a key bellwether for future revenue.

UBS announced in November it would scale back its investment bank business to focus on its flagship private bank.

Net profit fell to 827 million Swiss francs from 1.807 billion a year earlier. Analysts called for net profit of 1.11 billion Swiss francs in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9086 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)