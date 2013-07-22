ZURICH, July 22 UBS said it settled a Federal Housing Finance Agency lawsuit over soured mortgage investments, taking a 865 million Swiss franc ($919.63 million) charge against second-quarter earnings for litigation, impairments and other provisions.

The Swiss bank, which reports the full quarter on July 30, said its net profit was 690 million francs, from 425 million francs year-ago. It didn't disclose the specific charge to settle the mortgage probe.

The FHFA regulates Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac after the two mortgage finance companies were placed into federal conservatorship at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

UBS said net new money was 10.1 billion francs for the quarter at its flagship private banking arm and 2.7 billion in its U.S.-based brokerage, but that its asset management arm suffered 2 billion francs in outflows. ($1 = 0.9406 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)