ZURICH Dec 1 Swiss bank UBS
said on Thursday it appointed a new chief risk officer and named
two new regional heads, in a sign new Chief Executive Sergio
Ermotti is beginning to leave his mark on the crisis-shaken
bank.
Phil Lofts, who already held the position from 2008 until
2010, is to replace Maureen Miskovic as chief risk officer with
immediate effect, UBS said in a statement, adding Miskovic would
leave the bank.
Robert J. McCann, currently CEO of Wealth Management
Americas, will also take over as CEO UBS Groups Americas, and
Ulrich Koerner was appointed CEO UBS Group Europe, Middle East
and Africa in addition to his current role as Group Chief
Operating Officer and CEO Corporate Center, UBS said.
Sergio Ermotti was named permanent CEO of the bank last
month after Oswald Gruebel stepped down following a trading
scandal that cost the bank $2 billion.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)