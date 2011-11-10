MUMBAI Nov 10 The head of India operations at
Swiss bank UBS , Manisha Girotra, has resigned, two
newspapers reported on Thursday, quoting an internal memo of the
company.
The bank named Aashish Kamat, in the memo on Wednesday, as
the new chief executive officer with immediate effect, the
Economic Times said.
Girotra and bank officials were not immediately available
for comment.
Girotra, who was managing director and chairwoman of UBS
India, was set to step down in December, the paper quoted the
memo as saying.
She had joined the bank in 1998, and was involved with
several big cross-border deals, including Vodafone's
acquisition of stake in Hutchison Essar, United Spirits'
buyout of Whyte & Mackay and Hindalco's deal
to acquire Novelis, Times of India newspaper said.
She was also involved with India's divestments in
petrochemicals firm IPCL and its subsequent merger with Reliance
Industries , it said.
(Reporting by Tony Munroe and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)