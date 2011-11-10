MUMBAI Nov 10 The head of India operations at Swiss bank UBS , Manisha Girotra, has resigned, two newspapers reported on Thursday, quoting an internal memo of the company.

The bank named Aashish Kamat, in the memo on Wednesday, as the new chief executive officer with immediate effect, the Economic Times said.

Girotra and bank officials were not immediately available for comment.

Girotra, who was managing director and chairwoman of UBS India, was set to step down in December, the paper quoted the memo as saying.

She had joined the bank in 1998, and was involved with several big cross-border deals, including Vodafone's acquisition of stake in Hutchison Essar, United Spirits' buyout of Whyte & Mackay and Hindalco's deal to acquire Novelis, Times of India newspaper said.

She was also involved with India's divestments in petrochemicals firm IPCL and its subsequent merger with Reliance Industries , it said. (Reporting by Tony Munroe and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)