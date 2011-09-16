* UBS expected to pull back in fixed income, commodities

* Equities and M&A two key areas that could be preserved

* Rivals such as Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank to benefit

By Sarah White

LONDON, Sept 16 UBS' $2 billion trading loss may prove a boon for rival investment banks hoping to see rivals drop out of a bitter fight for a share of a shrinking fee pool.

While the huge trading loss may hurt reputations across the industry, arch-rival Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) could be among those to benefit if UBS pulls back from investment banking, given the overlap in their businesses.

"It takes capacity out of the market, which is what banks had been hoping for and which has already been happening quietly," Matthew Czepliewicz, analyst at Collins Stewart, said.

Many firms have been pulling back in equities trading, an area hit by market turbulence this summer and where fierce competition has eroded margins, he said. Equities had long been Swiss bank UBS' most reputable franchise.

This is one area of strength UBS will want to preserve as pressure builds on it to shrink or quit investment banking completely, with speculation it will have to bring forward a restructuring already on the cards for a Nov. 17 investor day.

A major scaleback would mean cutting back the fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) unit, which has been less profitable than that of top peers, and possibly a pullback in some regions, such as the United States.

Some see this as good news even for UBS. Stock pickers at JPMorgan called news of the rogue trading loss "the final straw in UBS's ambitious build-out to a tier one investment bank".

The analysts advise buying UBS shares and are hoping for a withdrawal from FICC that would make UBS a more capital-efficient and attractive bank, with wealth management at its core.

But a more dramatic option under pressure from regulators could be for UBS to completely cut away the investment bank, even though a sale now could not come at a worse time, as rivals scale back their own operations.

BONUS GRIPES

Internal strife could add to pressure to take a hard line with its restructuring.

Gripes over bonuses had already led to a wave of defections earlier this year. Now trading losses could lead to a further shrinking of the bonus pot, while more jobs may have to be cut to add to 3,500 layoffs already announced.

"It's very likely we'll all get close to zero bonuses if the investigation confirms the loss is worth $2 billion," one UBS insider said. He reckoned redundancies could come in the next two weeks.

Investment bank boss Carsten Kengeter, who led the FICC expansion and is UBS's top earner, will have a tough time lifting morale, which insiders say is hitting rock bottom.

The worry for Kengeter -- who broke away from handling the crisis at UBS last night to deliver a speech at a fund-raising dinner at the Bridge Academy school in London's East End -- is that could further depress business.

FICC RELIEF

A UBS pullback in FICC would bring relief to peers also under pressure. Bond trading, in particular, is becoming harder for all banks to make money from because of recent rocky markets and its high capital consumption.

While UBS has never posed a big threat to peers in FICC, even after ramping up hiring last year, its withdrawal could steer business towards others also cutting back.

"All banks are looking to reduce inventories (of bonds), and are deciding whether they need to be everywhere," the global head of credit trading at one bank said.

As well as equities, UBS could try and retain a presence in mergers and acquisition advisory, and currency trading, where it is considered a top three bank.

Government bonds and rates trading is one other area of FICC that is key to keep, Czepliewicz at Collins Stewart said.

UBS ranked ninth in global investment banking fees in the first half of this year. (Reporting by Sarah White; additional reporting by Sophie Sassard and Victoria Howley; Editing by Alexander Smith)