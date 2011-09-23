LONDON, Sept 23 UBS may have to give
up its cherished place among the world's top investment banks,
scaling back to focus on wealth management and exiting many of
the higher-risk trading businesses where it has made heavy
investments.
As Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel battles to preserve the
investment bank -- and perhaps his own future -- some of his own
senior bankers, as well as peers at rival firms say UBS could
look very different in just two years time.
They predict that the Swiss firm will refocus around its
core private bank, still the world's third-largest, and give up
much of its fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC)
business, where profits can be volatile.
"We're looking for a structural solution to UBS's problems.
It makes sense for them to scale back FICC, which they started
rebuilding at the wrong point in the cycle," said Matthew
Czepliewicz, banking analyst with Collins Stewart.
A $2.3 billion trading loss discovered earlier this month,
has brought UBS's future back to the fore, though doubts about
its strategy date back much further.
In 2009, FICC was a profit machine for the likes of Goldman
Sachs because companies flocked back to the bond markets
to borrow in the wake of the financial crisis.
UBS hired hundreds of bankers last year, by which point
income investment banks were generating from this business was
already on the wane.
CAPITAL BURDEN
Stringent new capital rules are forcing banks to nurture
more predictable businesses like wealth management, which are
less capital intensive than investment banking. But this means
they will struggle to recoup fat returns in FICC.
The rogue trading loss may force UBS to take further action
to rein in costs on top of the 3,500 job cuts already announced,
analysts and bankers have said.
Less risky areas within UBS's investment bank, such as
mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory are likely to be much
less affected by any future scaling down.
The head of international business at a large private bank
that competes with UBS predicted that the Swiss firm would
evolve into a middle market investment bank, to service rich
wealth management clients.
Others say that UBS could also exit some overseas markets to
focus on its European roots. U.S. bank Wells Fargo has
been mooted as a suitor for UBS's business in the United States,
for example.
UBS's banking operations grew up around wealth management
and the clients of this business often need the same type of
service as large companies, albeit on a smaller scale. But that
isn't always an easy match.
"There is the demand there, the (wealth management) clients
want to have that (investment banking) capability because some
of them are quasi institutions," the rival private banker said.
"But quite often in size terms these clients are below the
radar of where the investment bank wants to get in."
SIZE STILL MATTERS
Few believe that UBS would shut down or sell all of the
investment bank in the near future unless it is explicitly told
to do so by regulators, as a move like that would destroy
shareholder value, one UBS insider said.
And some within the bank maintain UBS is committed to its
goal of competing with major banks across the world for
large-ticket corporate business.
"UBS wants to compete with Deutsche, Goldman, Citi and
Merrill and we are not there yet. Our platform is still much
smaller than, say, Deutsche's," a senior UBS banker said,
speaking on the condition of anonymity.
But the speculation about a full-scale retreat from
investment banking has now emerged, along with other radical
options, such as merging the investment bank with Deutsche Bank
(DBKGn.DE) or cross-town rival Credit Suisse .
One banker dismissed such talk as "crazy" because there is
too much overlap between Deutsche. The latter might covet UBS's
private bank, but the Swiss consider that the heart of UBS's
business. Similar arguments apply to Credit Suisse.
The markets are widely anticipating an update on the future
of the investment bank and its head Carsten Kengeter from a
board meeting in Singapore that has been extended beyond Friday
into the weekend.
"There's still big decisions on the agenda that haven't been
made yet," Sarasin analyst Rainer Skierka said.
