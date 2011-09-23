LONDON, Sept 23 UBS may have to give up its cherished place among the world's top investment banks, scaling back to focus on wealth management and exiting many of the higher-risk trading businesses where it has made heavy investments.

As Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel battles to preserve the investment bank -- and perhaps his own future -- some of his own senior bankers, as well as peers at rival firms say UBS could look very different in just two years time.

They predict that the Swiss firm will refocus around its core private bank, still the world's third-largest, and give up much of its fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) business, where profits can be volatile.

"We're looking for a structural solution to UBS's problems. It makes sense for them to scale back FICC, which they started rebuilding at the wrong point in the cycle," said Matthew Czepliewicz, banking analyst with Collins Stewart.

A $2.3 billion trading loss discovered earlier this month, has brought UBS's future back to the fore, though doubts about its strategy date back much further.

In 2009, FICC was a profit machine for the likes of Goldman Sachs because companies flocked back to the bond markets to borrow in the wake of the financial crisis.

UBS hired hundreds of bankers last year, by which point income investment banks were generating from this business was already on the wane.

CAPITAL BURDEN

Stringent new capital rules are forcing banks to nurture more predictable businesses like wealth management, which are less capital intensive than investment banking. But this means they will struggle to recoup fat returns in FICC.

The rogue trading loss may force UBS to take further action to rein in costs on top of the 3,500 job cuts already announced, analysts and bankers have said.

Less risky areas within UBS's investment bank, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory are likely to be much less affected by any future scaling down.

The head of international business at a large private bank that competes with UBS predicted that the Swiss firm would evolve into a middle market investment bank, to service rich wealth management clients.

Others say that UBS could also exit some overseas markets to focus on its European roots. U.S. bank Wells Fargo has been mooted as a suitor for UBS's business in the United States, for example.

UBS's banking operations grew up around wealth management and the clients of this business often need the same type of service as large companies, albeit on a smaller scale. But that isn't always an easy match.

"There is the demand there, the (wealth management) clients want to have that (investment banking) capability because some of them are quasi institutions," the rival private banker said.

"But quite often in size terms these clients are below the radar of where the investment bank wants to get in."

SIZE STILL MATTERS

Few believe that UBS would shut down or sell all of the investment bank in the near future unless it is explicitly told to do so by regulators, as a move like that would destroy shareholder value, one UBS insider said.

And some within the bank maintain UBS is committed to its goal of competing with major banks across the world for large-ticket corporate business.

"UBS wants to compete with Deutsche, Goldman, Citi and Merrill and we are not there yet. Our platform is still much smaller than, say, Deutsche's," a senior UBS banker said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

But the speculation about a full-scale retreat from investment banking has now emerged, along with other radical options, such as merging the investment bank with Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) or cross-town rival Credit Suisse .

One banker dismissed such talk as "crazy" because there is too much overlap between Deutsche. The latter might covet UBS's private bank, but the Swiss consider that the heart of UBS's business. Similar arguments apply to Credit Suisse.

The markets are widely anticipating an update on the future of the investment bank and its head Carsten Kengeter from a board meeting in Singapore that has been extended beyond Friday into the weekend.

"There's still big decisions on the agenda that haven't been made yet," Sarasin analyst Rainer Skierka said.

(For more on UBS please click on: (Additional reporting by Chris Vellacott, Michael Flaherty and Denny Thomas. Editing by Jane Merriman)