ZURICH Feb 24 UBS's securities arm is essential for dealing with wealthy private clients' needs, the head of the Swiss group's private bank said in a publication for customers.

"The investment bank provides numerous decisive services that our wealth management business simply could not do without," Juerg Zeltner told the publication, which was seen by Reuters on Friday.

"In any case, it is important that the investment bank is geared to client business. The investment bank must also be profitable," Zeltner said.

UBS confirmed Zeltner's comments.

Among the services most frequently used by wealthy clients are foreign exchange trading, a traditional strength of UBS, and equities, according to Zeltner.

Both UBS and domestic rival Credit Suisse have attracted criticism, in particular from Swiss shareholders, for holding fast to their investment banks as new regulation comes into force requiring far more capital to be stowed against riskier activities such as securitization.

Both Credit Suisse and UBS have pledged to stick with the so-called one-bank business model, which seeks to leverage investment banking services for wealthy private banking clients.

Zeltner, a member of UBS's 12-person top management team, also backed UBS's U.S.-based wealth management arm. Based on the former Paine Webber brokerage and run by former Merrill Lynch executive Robert McCann, the unit is regularly the subject of speculation it might be bought out by a larger competitor or spun off.

"We don't just want to be present in the U.S.; we want to be successful - and that is exactly what we have now achieved," Zeltner says in publication, referring to four quarterly pretax profits from the U.S. unit.

UBS Wealth Management Americas, the smallest of the four major Wall Street brokerages, saw an exodus of clients and brokers after the Swiss bank suffered some of the industry's heaviest mortgage and credit losses during the 2008 financial crisis.

McCann is targeting $1 billion in annual pretax profit for the business, in part by getting brokers to sell more mortgages and working more closely with UBS investment bankers seeking new business from companies, for example, and developing new ways to manage money for banking clients. (Editing by Mark Potter)