ZURICH Feb 24 UBS's securities
arm is essential for dealing with wealthy private clients'
needs, the head of the Swiss group's private bank said in a
publication for customers.
"The investment bank provides numerous decisive services
that our wealth management business simply could not do
without," Juerg Zeltner told the publication, which was seen by
Reuters on Friday.
"In any case, it is important that the investment bank is
geared to client business. The investment bank must also be
profitable," Zeltner said.
UBS confirmed Zeltner's comments.
Among the services most frequently used by wealthy clients
are foreign exchange trading, a traditional strength of UBS,
and equities, according to Zeltner.
Both UBS and domestic rival Credit Suisse have
attracted criticism, in particular from Swiss shareholders, for
holding fast to their investment banks as new regulation comes
into force requiring far more capital to be stowed against
riskier activities such as securitization.
Both Credit Suisse and UBS have pledged to stick with the
so-called one-bank business model, which seeks to leverage
investment banking services for wealthy private banking clients.
Zeltner, a member of UBS's 12-person top management team,
also backed UBS's U.S.-based wealth management arm. Based on the
former Paine Webber brokerage and run by former Merrill Lynch
executive Robert McCann, the unit is regularly the subject of
speculation it might be bought out by a larger competitor or
spun off.
"We don't just want to be present in the U.S.; we want to be
successful - and that is exactly what we have now achieved,"
Zeltner says in publication, referring to four quarterly pretax
profits from the U.S. unit.
UBS Wealth Management Americas, the smallest of the four
major Wall Street brokerages, saw an exodus of clients and
brokers after the Swiss bank suffered some of the industry's
heaviest mortgage and credit losses during the 2008 financial
crisis.
McCann is targeting $1 billion in annual pretax profit for
the business, in part by getting brokers to sell more mortgages
and working more closely with UBS investment bankers seeking new
business from companies, for example, and developing new ways to
manage money for banking clients.
