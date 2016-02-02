LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - UBS's investment bank was hit by
losses from loans to the troubled oil and energy industry and a
weak performance in equities in the fourth quarter, dragging the
unit's profits sharply lower.
Switzerland's biggest bank said it had SFr59m of credit
losses in the three months to end-December, mostly due to new
and increased losses from energy-related exposures in its
investment bank.
Its net loans to the oil and gas sector were SFr6.1bn
(US$6bn) at the end of 2015, predominantly in North America.
About half were to areas that could come under strain from low
oil prices.
UBS is the first major European bank to warn about the
potential impact of low oil prices after US banks, including
Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, last month said
they were preparing to set aside billions of dollars more for
potential losses, unsettling investors.
US crude futures are trading at about US$34 a barrel,
falling from over US$100 in mid-2014 due to fears about the
economic slowdown in China and buoyant oil production.
UBS said SFr3bn of its energy industry exposure was to
integrated and mid-stream oil companies that should be less
affected by low prices.
But it also has SFr2bn exposure to exploration and
production, SFr800m to refining and SFr400m to services and
supply segments that could be more affected by low prices.
"Exposures potentially vulnerable to low energy prices are
closely monitored and macro hedges are in place," chief
financial officer Kirt Gardner told analysts on Tuesday after
the bank reported fourth quarter results.
"Nevertheless, a sustained period of depressed energy prices
could result in increased credit loss expense for this
sub-segment of our portfolio," Gardner said. He declined to
estimate potential losses.
People familiar with the situation said that oil and gas
represents UBS's largest industry exposure. The concentration in
North America is a result of the bank focusing on that sector
when it began to rebuild its North America business after
drastically pulling back from the region after the financial
crisis.
UBS hired 15 investment bankers from Canada's Bank of
Montreal in March 2015 even as oil prices fell, and created an
"acquisitions and divestitures" unit based in Texas to help win
business from companies looking to raise cash or sell assets.
UBS also hired other senior oil industry bankers from Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce and Deutsche Bank.
UBS insiders acknowledged that a willingness to lend -
something generally UBS is loathe to do, given its capital-light
model - was necessary to build an advisory business in US oil
and gas but that decision has come back to haunt the bank. "The
lesson is to resist the temptation, to stay disciplined," said a
person close to the bank.
UBS said 89% of its oil and gas exposure was in North
America.
Some 48% of the energy exposure was to non-investment grade
companies, which Citigroup analyst Andrew Coombs said was high
compared with European peers, but similar to US banks.
"We see further energy loan losses, but believe these are
manageable," Coombs said.
EQUITIES DROP
The push in the oil sector came in contrast to cuts
elsewhere in the investment bank in recent years, which has seen
it slash its fixed income business and refocus on equities and
advisory and other selected areas.
That strategy has cut costs and improved profitability, but
could leave it more vulnerable when its chosen areas are weak.
Insiders admitted the areas it chose to focus on may not thrive
in environments when markets are nervous. In DCM, for instance,
UBS prides itself on bringing "value-add" deals which require
intellectual capital, rather than muscle - and these deals are
often impossible to bring to market in tricky times. Similarly,
its concentration on equities (including ECM) and focus on Asia
accentuated difficulties in the fourth quarter.
The relative absence of business in the US investment grade
bond space and in many flow products on the rates and credit
areas leave UBS more exposed than some rivals when the more
risk-based markets are slow.
The weak fourth quarter could foreshadow tricker times in
2016 - the same dynamics of a concentration on Asia, equities
and the more bespoke end of credit could see its turnaround of
the last three years run out of steam. One insider said it means
2016 may prove more challenging than recent years for the bank's
relatively new business model.
UBS said its investment bank's operating profit fell to
SFr80m in the fourth quarter, down from SFr496m in the previous
quarter and SFr217m a year earlier. Adjusted pretax profit,
which excludes exceptional items, was SFr223m, down from SFr614m
a year earlier.
Equities revenues fell 19% from a year earlier to SFr733m, a
far worse performance than at the big five US investment banks
where equities income was on average slightly up on the year.
Equities derivatives revenues slumped to SFr95m from SFr247m
in the previous quarter, which the bank blamed on weaker trading
income and lower client activity in Asia and in Europe, Middle
East and Africa. Cash equities revenues fell 22% from the
previous quarter.
Income from corporate client solutions fell 8% from a year
earlier to SFr650m. Within that, advisory revenues dipped 6%
from a year earlier, ECM revenues were down 29% and DCM dipped
1%.
Revenues from its foreign exchange, rates and credit (FRC)
unit rose 30% from a year earlier, far better than a flat
performance at US banks on average. UBS's FRC business is now
far smaller than at most rivals, however.
Despite the weak end to the year, UBS's investment bank made
a SFr1.9bn profit for 2015, compared with an SFr84m loss in
2014. Its underlying return on attributed equity was 31.3%, well
above most rivals and its target of 15% or greater.
Overall, UBS reported net profit of SFr6.2bn, its best
annual result since 2010, although its flagship wealth
management arm also saw a surprise outflow of funds in the
fourth quarter.
It proposed a higher-than-expected dividend of SFr0.60 per
share and a special dividend of SFr0.25 per share.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Ian Edmondson)