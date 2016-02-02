LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - UBS's investment bank was hit by losses from loans to the troubled oil and energy industry and a weak performance in equities in the fourth quarter, dragging the unit's profits sharply lower.

Switzerland's biggest bank said it had SFr59m of credit losses in the three months to end-December, mostly due to new and increased losses from energy-related exposures in its investment bank.

Its net loans to the oil and gas sector were SFr6.1bn (US$6bn) at the end of 2015, predominantly in North America. About half were to areas that could come under strain from low oil prices.

UBS is the first major European bank to warn about the potential impact of low oil prices after US banks, including Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, last month said they were preparing to set aside billions of dollars more for potential losses, unsettling investors.

US crude futures are trading at about US$34 a barrel, falling from over US$100 in mid-2014 due to fears about the economic slowdown in China and buoyant oil production.

UBS said SFr3bn of its energy industry exposure was to integrated and mid-stream oil companies that should be less affected by low prices.

But it also has SFr2bn exposure to exploration and production, SFr800m to refining and SFr400m to services and supply segments that could be more affected by low prices.

"Exposures potentially vulnerable to low energy prices are closely monitored and macro hedges are in place," chief financial officer Kirt Gardner told analysts on Tuesday after the bank reported fourth quarter results.

"Nevertheless, a sustained period of depressed energy prices could result in increased credit loss expense for this sub-segment of our portfolio," Gardner said. He declined to estimate potential losses.

People familiar with the situation said that oil and gas represents UBS's largest industry exposure. The concentration in North America is a result of the bank focusing on that sector when it began to rebuild its North America business after drastically pulling back from the region after the financial crisis.

UBS hired 15 investment bankers from Canada's Bank of Montreal in March 2015 even as oil prices fell, and created an "acquisitions and divestitures" unit based in Texas to help win business from companies looking to raise cash or sell assets. UBS also hired other senior oil industry bankers from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Deutsche Bank.

UBS insiders acknowledged that a willingness to lend - something generally UBS is loathe to do, given its capital-light model - was necessary to build an advisory business in US oil and gas but that decision has come back to haunt the bank. "The lesson is to resist the temptation, to stay disciplined," said a person close to the bank.

UBS said 89% of its oil and gas exposure was in North America.

Some 48% of the energy exposure was to non-investment grade companies, which Citigroup analyst Andrew Coombs said was high compared with European peers, but similar to US banks.

"We see further energy loan losses, but believe these are manageable," Coombs said.

EQUITIES DROP

The push in the oil sector came in contrast to cuts elsewhere in the investment bank in recent years, which has seen it slash its fixed income business and refocus on equities and advisory and other selected areas.

That strategy has cut costs and improved profitability, but could leave it more vulnerable when its chosen areas are weak. Insiders admitted the areas it chose to focus on may not thrive in environments when markets are nervous. In DCM, for instance, UBS prides itself on bringing "value-add" deals which require intellectual capital, rather than muscle - and these deals are often impossible to bring to market in tricky times. Similarly, its concentration on equities (including ECM) and focus on Asia accentuated difficulties in the fourth quarter.

The relative absence of business in the US investment grade bond space and in many flow products on the rates and credit areas leave UBS more exposed than some rivals when the more risk-based markets are slow.

The weak fourth quarter could foreshadow tricker times in 2016 - the same dynamics of a concentration on Asia, equities and the more bespoke end of credit could see its turnaround of the last three years run out of steam. One insider said it means 2016 may prove more challenging than recent years for the bank's relatively new business model.

UBS said its investment bank's operating profit fell to SFr80m in the fourth quarter, down from SFr496m in the previous quarter and SFr217m a year earlier. Adjusted pretax profit, which excludes exceptional items, was SFr223m, down from SFr614m a year earlier.

Equities revenues fell 19% from a year earlier to SFr733m, a far worse performance than at the big five US investment banks where equities income was on average slightly up on the year.

Equities derivatives revenues slumped to SFr95m from SFr247m in the previous quarter, which the bank blamed on weaker trading income and lower client activity in Asia and in Europe, Middle East and Africa. Cash equities revenues fell 22% from the previous quarter.

Income from corporate client solutions fell 8% from a year earlier to SFr650m. Within that, advisory revenues dipped 6% from a year earlier, ECM revenues were down 29% and DCM dipped 1%.

Revenues from its foreign exchange, rates and credit (FRC) unit rose 30% from a year earlier, far better than a flat performance at US banks on average. UBS's FRC business is now far smaller than at most rivals, however.

Despite the weak end to the year, UBS's investment bank made a SFr1.9bn profit for 2015, compared with an SFr84m loss in 2014. Its underlying return on attributed equity was 31.3%, well above most rivals and its target of 15% or greater.

Overall, UBS reported net profit of SFr6.2bn, its best annual result since 2010, although its flagship wealth management arm also saw a surprise outflow of funds in the fourth quarter.

It proposed a higher-than-expected dividend of SFr0.60 per share and a special dividend of SFr0.25 per share. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Ian Edmondson)