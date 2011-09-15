DUBAI, Sept 15 Hussein Hassan, Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) former head of Islamic finance and structuring in the Middle East and North Africa Global Markets, has left the firm to join competitor UBS in Dubai.

Hassan, who joined UBS this week, has taken on the role of managing director, global head of Islamic finance and head of MENA securities structuring, he said on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank has appointed Ilker Guney, a managing director at the firm, as the head of MENA structuring and Ibrahim Qasim to the role of head of Islamic structuring, a person familiar with the matter said. (Reporting by Shaheen Pasha; Editing by Matt Smith)