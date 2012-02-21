* Bank to offer shekel and overseas investments to clients

* Doubling staff in Israel to over 60

TEL AVIV Feb 21 UBS on Tuesday launched a wealth management office in Israel, which the Swiss bank sees as a key growth market for this business along with Russia and Brazil.

The country's economy is experiencing strong growth and its banking system is tightly regulated but aims for competition and welcomes new players.

"There is good wealth generation. It is a very entrepreneurial market ... entrepreneurs drive wealth management," Patrick Muller, UBS head of Israel and Africa, told a news conference, adding the bank made a decision two years ago to expand its presence in Israel.

Jacob Faigenbaum, CEO of UBS Wealth Management Israel, said the bank's research into six countries with strong growth showed the Israeli public had more wealth than Mexico or the Gulf countries.

"In fact, the scope of the wealth is similar to that of Brazil or Russia," he said.

UBS officials said this was the first time a foreign bank has offered shekel investment management for clients in Israel by a local team alongside management of overseas investment.

The new activities will double the size of UBS's staff in Israel to more than 60. A team of over 30 in wealth management will join UBS's staff already operating in equities trading, research and investment banking.

UBS, which is the oldest foreign member of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, will offer shekel investments including funds, equities and structured products.

UBS's entry into this new market comes after it was hit by a $2.3 billion rogue trading scandal last September.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen. Editing by Jane Merriman)