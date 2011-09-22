(Adds more detail)
By Sophie Sassard and Victoria Howley
LONDON, Sept 22 UBS is cutting back
its investment banking division (IBD) representing between 5 and
10 percent of the jobs within the Swiss bank's advisory arm,
several UBS bankers said.
The IBD comprises mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory by
client, country and sector. The cuts will affect existing staff
and open positions that will not be filled.
UBS declined to comment on the job cuts.
The move is part of the 3,500 job cuts announced in August
and is not directly related to a $2.3 billion loss resulting
from an unauthorised trade.
About 20 to 30 managing directors will be let go in Europe,
a source with knowledge of the matter said. The job reduction
exercise is already completed in the United States, this source
said.
The cuts are expected to affect every team at every level
with a focus on niche and non-core areas of coverage, one of the
bankers said.
People are gradually discovering whether they are staying or
leaving as the job reductions were not announced in one go, the
bankers said.
UBS first announced staff reductions of about 3,500 in July
to save a total of approximately 2 billion Swiss francs ($ 2.2
billion) from annual costs by the end of 2013.
About 45 percent of the cuts will come from the Investment
Bank, 35 percent from Wealth Management & Swiss Bank, 10 percent
from Global Asset Management, and 10 percent from Wealth
Management Americas, UBS said at the time.
"Redundancies are decided on the basis of individual
performance and the relative importance of the area of
coverage", the same banker added.
The cuts will also include managing directors and other
people on high-pay, a second banker said.
UBS is aiming at skimming its IBD to focus on dealmakers,
but the Swiss bank may be challenged to keep its star bankers as
the rogue trading loss means another year of disappointing
bonuses, and a further loss of motivation.
The bankers said that bonuses paid over the past three years
have been significantly inferior to those in other banks.
"Clients are being kind to us, but the problem will be
retaining good people. The investment banking world is reshaping
more quickly than people think," said a third senior UBS banker.
"I don't know any M&A banker who is happy with his situation
at the moment. The macro-economic environment is not the best to
find a job ... but I think most people will leave the bank as
soon as they have an opportunity," said another London-based
banker who quit UBS recently.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)