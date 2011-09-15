By Sarah White
| LONDON, Sept 15
LONDON, Sept 15 If turning around UBS's
investment bank in the wake of the subprime mortgage debacle has
not been an easy ride so far, it's just become even bumpier for
Carsten Kengeter, as the Swiss bank is engulfed by a rogue
trading scandal.
Kengeter, a 44-year-old former trader who took sole charge
of the investment bank at the end of 2010, and boss Oswald
Gruebel, will be feeling the heat as investors and staff digest
news of a shock $2 billion trading loss.
Former Goldman Sachs securities banker Kengeter, a
German national, was already under pressure to restructure the
investment bank after an aggressive hiring spree.
A struggle to bring an expanded fixed income division up to
par with that of rivals, complicated further by rocky markets in
the past few months, has led to increasing calls for UBS to tone
down its ambitions for the division.
"The investment bank is a bit of a disaster and the knives
will be out for Kengeter," said Peter Thorne, analyst at Helvea,
following the rogue trader storm.
Kengeter led a recruitment drive in the key fixed income,
currency and commodities (FICC) area just after he was hired to
co-run the unit as Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008, keen to
rebuild the links between FICC and UBS's private bank.
But the trading businesses -- very much in Kengeter's DNA --
have been hammered again this year as economic woes worsened,
leading to big drops in FICC income across the industry -- and
to a huge round of job cuts.
Kengeter, UBS's highest earner with a 9.3 million Swiss
francs ($11.4 million) pay packet last year, started out in
London with BZW in the early 1990s.
Early in his Barclays career he worked in the global tax
group under Roger Jenkins, but soon moved on to join its
fledgling credit derivatives trading team and then moved to
Goldman in Frankfurt.
His decade at Goldman took him back to London, where he
worked in now notorious collaterized debt obligations, and then
on to Hong Kong.
SPOILED CHILDREN
Tall and suave, and a fluent English speaker, Kengeter has
not been afraid of showing his bite, even when confronted with
upheaval and high-profile defections throughout this year.
He berated thousands of bankers on a conference call for
behaving like spoiled children earlier this year when faced with
a stream of departures and gripes about bonuses.
Headhunters said he had retained a decent culture despite
the problems UBS faced, but added the rogue trading hit could
further damage morale.
"It's unbelievable. Here we have to watch every penny, and
in the investment bank they can lose $2 billion at a stroke," a
UBS insider said. "The worst thing is it could generate another
one or two thousand job cuts."
But not everyone is gunning for Kengeter, and reckon the
buck goes up to CEO Gruebel.
"Ultimately Gruebel could go. At the end of the day he's
responsible. Less so for Kengeter. It's not his job to check the
trading books every night," one analyst said, on condition of
anonymity.
Kengeter, who is married with three children, studied
business administration at Middlesex University in London and
then gained a masters in finance and accounting from the London
School of Economics.
He has been cited in the past as a possible successor to
Gruebel.
(Additional reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by David
Cowell)