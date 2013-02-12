UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Feb 12 Carsten Kengeter, head of UBS's non-core portfolio and former chief of the investment bank, is set to leave, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Sam Molinaro will head the Swiss bank's non-core and legacy portfolio, with immediate effect, according to the memo.
A spokesman for the company confirmed contents of the memo.
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts