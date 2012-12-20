NEW YORK Dec 20 UBS has tapped a
former Barclays Bank Plc investment banker to lead its
financial institutions group in the Americas, according to a
memo seen by Reuters that was sent to UBS employees Thursday.
Greg Kennedy, who was formerly managing director and co-head
of the depository group in the Americas at Barclays, will start
his new position at UBS in March, according to the memo, from
Steve Cummings, head of corporate client solutions in the
Americas for UBS.
Kennedy replaces Halle Bennett, who served as head of FIG
Americas for the past four years. Bennett will continue in his
other UBS position overseeing specialty finance, according to
the memo.
"FIG continues to be a key business for the region, and I
would like to take this opportunity to thank Halle Benett for
his leadership of FIG Americas over the last four years,"
Cummings wrote in the memo. "Our FIG franchise has generated
strong momentum this year, with significant growth and capture
of market share."
A Barclays spokesman declined to comment on whether the firm
is replacing Kennedy.