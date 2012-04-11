* Gerard Cremoux heads to Sao Paulo after U.S. reshuffle
By Walter Brandimarte and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
April 11 Swiss bank UBS AG named
Gerard Cremoux to lead its Latin American investment banking
unit from Sao Paulo in order to pursue more business in a region
with robust capital markets and fast-growing domestic rivals.
Cremoux has served as the bank's head of financial
institutions for Latin America since 2001, UBS said in a memo
obtained by Reuters on Wednesday. He currently works from the
New York office. He joined UBS in 1994.
The move follows a reshuffle of senior executives in the
United States and Europe earlier this month in the bank's latest
move to rebuild its business after a massive trading scandal and
departures by scores of bankers in recent years.
UBS, known for its wealth management business, wants to not
just manage rich clients' investments, but also sell them
investment banking products and services.
Cremoux relocates to Brazil after local media reported that
UBS' former head of investment banking in the country, Eduardo
Centola, has left after two years at UBS in Brazil to start up
an investment banking unit at local firm Banco Modal.
Cremoux's arrival also comes ahead of a much-awaited public
offering by local investment bank BTG Pactual, formed when
Brazilian billionaire André Esteves and partners bought Banco
Pactual back from UBS in 2009.
Since then, BTG Pactual has been on a deal-making
frenzy in Latin America as Esteves aims to make it the largest
investment bank in emerging markets by the end of the decade.
Enrique Vivot, who runs UBS' Andean operations from Buenos
Aires, will report to Cremoux, as will Carolina Lacerda, who
recently took charge of the Brazilian business and is also
reporting to Lywal Salles, chairman of UBS Group in Brazil.
The memo did not specify to whom Cremoux would report.
(Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by John Wallace)