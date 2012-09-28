BRIEF-AT&T says accelerates deployment of LTE-M network for IOT
* plans nationwide deployment of its LTE-M network for internet of things (IOT) ahead of schedule in Q2 of 2017
Sept 28 UBS AG won the dismissal Friday of a shareholder lawsuit accusing the Swiss-based bank of misrepresenting its exposure to mortgage-backed securities and its compliance with U.S. tax laws.
U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan issued the ruling. The case is dismissed with prejudice, meaning the plaintiffs cannot replead their case at the district court level.
The case is In re UBS AG Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Souther District of New York, 07-cv-11225
* Allianz Global Investors U.S. Holdings LLC reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Gigamon Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2knhPfn) Further company coverage:
* Route One Investment Company L.P. reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in Post Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 -sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kGFFPu] Further company coverage: