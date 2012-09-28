By Nate Raymond
Sept 28 UBS AG won the
dismissal Friday of a shareholder lawsuit accusing the
Swiss-based bank of misrepresenting its exposure to
mortgage-backed securities and its compliance with U.S. tax
laws.
U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan issued the
ruling. The case is dismissed with prejudice, meaning the
plaintiffs cannot replead their case at the district court
level.
"Although UBS made a series of bad bets with disastrous
consequences for the company and its shareholders, those
consequences alone are insufficient to establish and
support a claim for securities fraud," Sullivan wrote.
Karina Byrne, a UBS spokeswoman, said the bank "is pleased
with Judge Sullivan's well-reasoned decision dismissing the
complaint with prejudice."
Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The lawsuit, filed in 2007, spilled out of UBS's subprime
mortgage losses during the height of the financial crisis. UBS
wrote down $48.6 billion in assets between 2007 and 2009 due to
its investments in mortgage-backed securities that went sour,
according to the complaint.
The lawsuit accused UBS of violating U.S. securities laws by
issuing fraudulent statements related to its mortgage-related
and auction rate securities portfolios.
The plaintiffs also claimed UBS misled investors by engaging
in a scheme in which its Swiss bankers helped U.S. clients
engage in tax evasion. UBS ultimately in 2009 agreed to a $780
million settlement with the U.S. government to settle its
criminal probe.
But Sullivan said the plaintiffs had failed to put forward a
case that UBS had acted with intent to defraud investors. The
judge separately said the investors had failed to allege that
any mistatements or omissions related to its private banking
business were material.
The lead plaintiff in the case was the City of Pontiac
Policemen's and Firemen's Reitrement System. An earlier decision
by Sullivan had limited the class to investors who had not
bought UBS shares on foreigh stock exchanges.
The case is In re UBS AG Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York,
07-cv-11225