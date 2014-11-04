LONDON Nov 4 UBS lost a multi-million
dollar court battle on Tuesday against Germany's Leipzig water
authority KWL over complex derivatives, although the judge said
neither side had emerged from the saga with credit.
Judge Stephen Males described the litigation as "a case
study in how not to conduct investment banking in an honest and
fair way", adding that a maverick UBS banker had been allowed to
rip off KWL (Kommunale Wasserwerke Leipzig) and other clients.
But he said KWL had for years been run by "a criminal who
was able to plunder the company for his personal gain and ...
enlist the support of his fellow managing director in covering
his tracks".
UBS said it was "extremely disappointed" with the ruling in
London's High Court and would appeal the judgment.
UBS and two other banks claimed that KWL owed them roughly
350 million euros ($438 million) after complex derivatives
contracts went sour in the wake of the 2008 credit crunch,
according to KWL's London lawyers Addleshaw Goddard.
The colourful tale came to a head in 2011 when former KWL
managing director Klaus Heininger and two consultants were
convicted in Germany for offences such as fraud, bribery and
embezzlement. All three lost appeals this year.
According to Tuesday's judgment, the two Value Partners
consultants -- former bankers Berthold Senf and Jürgen Blatz --
plied Heininger with extravagant gifts, expenses-paid luxury
trips, a cash payment of 945,945 euros and a 150,000 euro
donation to the Leipzig football club he supported.
The judge noted that UBS was unaware the corruption extended
to the derivatives transactions, with the three men conspiring
to extract the greater part of the upfront premium paid to KWL
for their own personal benefit.
"It is to be hoped that the events described belong to a
bygone era," Judge Males said. "As most of the main participants
have moved on, and many of them are no longer employed in the
banking industry, there is room to believe that to be so."
CREDIT PROTECTION
The case hinged on credit protection deals that KWL sold to
UBS and two other German banks, LBBW (Landesbank for
Baden-Württemberg) and Depfa, in 2006 and 2007 on investment
grade bonds and other securities.
These deals, linked to products KWL was itself purchasing
from the banks, left the authority liable to pay up to hundreds
of millions of dollars in the event of default.
Even Depfa noted surprise in November 2008 that a municipal
water company should engage in the speculative and highly risky
business of selling credit protection.
In an internal email, published in Tuesday's judgment, Depfa
staff wrote: "You have to wonder what in the name of God a
utility company were doing selling protection on this
portfolio!! They must have been persuasive UBS salesmen!!!"
Under the terms of these deals, a limited number of defaults
in the corporate bonds underlying the derivatives would trigger
massive payment obligations for KWL.
When the credit crisis struck and default loomed, KWL
declared the claims void.
Part of KWL's defence against the claims hinged on the
argument that its adviser, Swiss consultancy Value Partners, was
also a UBS agent, making the bank responsible for its actions.
The judge agreed. He said a bribe paid to Heininger by Value
Partners came within the scope of an "agency relationship" which
made UBS responsible for it in law. He added that UBS also knew
Value Partners was subject to a conflict of interest.
Lawyers Addleshaw Goddard said KWL was ordered to pay back
about $33 million in premium payments that it had received under
the transaction.
Many European bank clients prefer to bring cases against
banks in continental Europe, believing their home courts are
more sympathetic to their claims. KWL had also fought hard to
avoid its case being heard in London.
But the judge noted: "Litigation is not like football. It is
not always an advantage to play at home."
(1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro)
