* Broker dealers accepted bribes from UBS to rig rates
* 11 brokers at six firms contacted by bank traders
* Revelations follow arrests, suspensions
By Tommy Wilkes and Luke Jeffs
LONDON, Dec 19 The complex world of inter-dealer
broking took centre stage on Wednesday as UBS admitted
that its traders paid bribes to brokers in return for their help
rigging interest rates.
Britain's financial watchdog said unnamed brokers accepted
"corrupt" payments - running at 15,000 pounds ($24,400) per
quarter - from UBS for their help in manipulating the Libor
benchmark rate.
They also engaged in pointless "wash" trades - where a bank
does two trades that effectively cancel each other out - to earn
more than 170,000 pounds in commission, the Financial Services
Authority (FSA) said in a statement.
"During the relevant period, the UBS traders (one of whom
was a manager) were directly involved in making more than 1,000
documented requests to 11 brokers at six broker firms," it said
after UBS was hit with a $1.5 billion fine by British, Swiss and
U.S. regulators for what the FSA called "pervasive" manipulation
of global benchmark interest rates by dozens of UBS employees.
Questions have been raised about the role of broker-dealers
in banks' rigging of Libor, used to price $350 trillion of
contracts, since the scandal first broke. As the middlemen
matching buyers and sellers of all sorts of financial
securities, they speak to traders at banks daily, giving them a
unique and privileged view of banks' trading activity.
When Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) detained three men
in connection with Libor rigging last week, the first arrests in
the probe, two worked for an inter-dealer broker.
Broker-dealers spend their days reeling off prices down a
phone, or through an electronic messenger, to traders at banks
and other clients. Diligent ones speak to their clients every
morning - giving them insight into banks' trading activity that
could have been used to co-ordinate rate rigging.
One of those arrested was ex-UBS trader Thomas Hayes,
according to a source familiar with the situation, while the
others, Terry Farr and James Gilmour, both worked at London
inter-dealer broker RP Martin, according to a separate source,
who also spoke on condition of anonymity.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Competition Bureau has said a trader
at a "cooperating party" - named by sources as UBS - worked with
a broker at ICAP, one of the biggest broker-dealers, as
well as with traders at five banks in the UK capital.
ICAP has suspended one employee and put three others on
administrative leave in connection with the Libor probe,
according to two sources close to the firm.
ICAP has said in the past that it is not involved in setting
Libor but did not comment further on Wednesday.
RP Martin declined to comment on the details released by the
FSA but said it was fully cooperating with the authorities'
investigations.
SUPERHEROS
UBS, through four of its traders, colluded with inter-dealer
brokers to attempt to influence the Japanese Yen Libor
submissions of other banks, the FSA said.
The regulator cited a request made by an unnamed UBS trader
on Sept. 18, 2008, in which the trader offers to pay "$50,000,
$100,000, whatever you want" to a broker if they keep the
six-month Japanese Libor rate unchanged.
The FSA said UBS made corrupt payments to brokers over 18
months and initiated wash trades to reward brokers further.
Those payments could add upwards of 20 percent to the annual
pay packet of a broker earning a typical 300,000 pounds
($487,400) a year including bonuses.
Showing "total disregard for proper standards", the brokers
and UBS traders referred to each other as "SUPERMAN", "the three
muscateers" and "captain caos", the FSA said.
INTERBANK LENDING MARKET
When banks want to borrow money, they phone a loan broker,
such as ICAP or Tullett Prebon, who are among the
biggest. Much of interbank lending - the market where Libor
rates are established - takes place in the morning in London.
The rates at which banks borrow from and lend to each other
are known only to the lenders and borrowers, and possibly to
their brokers.
Every morning at around 1100 GMT, "panels" of banks send
data to Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters, on
how much it would cost them to borrow a reasonable amount in a
specific currency for periods ranging from overnight to a year.
The reported borrowing rates are then used to calculate
so-called Libor "fixings", which are compiled by Thomson Reuters
on behalf of the British Bankers' Association (BBA).
In the hours before submitting their rates, traders at the
panel banks can phone brokers to get estimates of where the
brokers perceive the loan market to be.
Unlike the bulk of trade in financial assets which has
shifted to electronic platforms, some of the business done by
inter-dealer brokers, such as RP Martin and ICAP, as well as
rivals GFI and Tradition, is still conducted by
so-called 'voice brokers', via a phone.
"There will likely be an investigation into the brokers'
role, but they, unlike the banks, don't have the financial
muscle to accept any serious fine, so this could be a catalyst
for consolidation among the brokers, who are already struggling
because of lower trading levels," said Joe Rundle, head of
trading at ETX Capital.