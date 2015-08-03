By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 3 A former UBS AG trader
charged as part of a U.S. investigation into Libor rate
manipulation lost a bid to have the case dismissed on Monday,
with a federal judge ruling that a fugitive from U.S. justice
had no right to mount a legal challenge.
U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said Roger
Darin, a Swiss citizen, was "flouting judicial process" by
remaining in his home country to avoid arrest while sending
lawyers to ask the judge to dismiss the case.
Darin's lawyers argued he was not a fugitive since he had
never fled, let alone appeared, in the United States since the
U.S. Justice Department filed its criminal complaint in 2012.
But Crotty said his ruling was in line with "the realities
of modern criminal prosecutions."
Bruce Baird, Darin's lawyer, in a statement said: "We think
the judge misunderstood and misapplied the law, and we look
forward to an appeal."
A Justice Department spokesman did not respond to a request
for comment.
The decision came hours after Tom Hayes, Darin's
co-defendant, was sentenced in a related case in London to 14
years in prison after being found guilty of conspiring to rig
Libor benchmark interest rates.
The U.K. case was the first to reach trial in a global
inquiry that has led to several people being charged and some of
the world's most powerful banks and brokerages paying around $9
billion in regulatory settlements.
Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term
rate that underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of
financial products from mortgages to credit card loans.
According to U.S. authorities, Darin, who while at UBS
worked in Singapore, Tokyo and Zurich, was primarily focused on
trading yen-dominated short-term interest rate derivative
products.
The complaint said Darin conspired with Hayes to commit wire
fraud by agreeing to submit yen Libor opinions to benefit Hayes'
positions.
Darin has never appeared in U.S. court, and Switzerland does
not extradite its citizens. A federal magistrate judge in March
recommended rejecting Darin's arguments.
A Japanese subsidiary of UBS in 2012 pleaded guilty to wire
fraud as part of a $1.5 billion accord resolving U.S., U.K. and
Swiss probes.
In resolving a similar investigation into the rigging of
currency markets, UBS AG itself in May pleaded guilty and agreed
to pay a $203 million penalty for breaching a non-prosecution
agreement over manipulation of Libor.
The case is U.S. v. Hayes, et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-mj-03229.
