WASHINGTON Dec 19 The United States will seek
the extradition of two former senior UBS
traders criminally charged as part of a probe into the bank's
rigging of the Libor interest rate benchmark, a top U.S.
official said.
"We're going to seek their extradition and our investigation
continues," Lanny Breuer, assistant attorney general for the
criminal division at the U.S. Justice Department, told a news
conference on Wednesday.
The criminal complaints are against former traders Tom Hayes
and Roger Darin.
"We believe that one of them is in England. The other one is
in Switzerland," Breuer said.
"Mr. Hayes obviously was a very, very major trader, and
we're going to continue to move forward."