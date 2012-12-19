ZURICH Dec 19 UBS said it will pay 1.4 billion Swiss francs ($1.53 billion) and admit wrongdoing at its Japanese arm to settle a wide-ranging, multi-regulator probe into how the Swiss bank's traders manipulated yen Libor and euroyen contracts.

The Swiss bank's fine is second-largest ever levied against a bank, after Britain's HSBC last week agreed to pay $1.92 billion to settle a probe in the United States into laundering money for drug cartels. [ID: nL4N09L1YE]