LONDON Feb 15 UBS AG has
suspended some of its traders in connection with an
international probe of banks suspected of conspiring to
manipulate interbank lending rates, the Financial Times reported
on Wednesday.
An unspecified number of traders were suspended last year
and another group followed in late January, the newspaper said
citing sources familiar with the investigation.
UBS declined to comment.
The Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) is investigating 12
U.S., European and Japanese banks suspected of manipulating
interbank lending rates used to set interest rates on hundreds
of trillions of dollars of securities.
The investigation relates to possible collusion between
derivatives traders concerning London Interbank Offered Rate
(LIBOR) and Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate (TIBOR).
UBS has already come forward to authorities with information
about possible abuses of rate-setting.
The bank has since claimed it was granted immunity by
Switzerland's antitrust authority in return for cooperating with
its probe of the potential manipulation of LIBOR.
The FT said, however, that at least two of UBS's suspended
traders disclosed they were unclear about the reasons for their
suspension.
UBS was stumped last summer by an alleged $2 billion rogue
trading scandal, one of the industry's largest ever.
Former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli, who worked for the bank as
a director of exchange traded funds in London, is due to stand
trial in September on two counts of fraud and two of false
accounting.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Andre Grenon)