By Huw Jones
LONDON, Dec 13 Swiss bank UBS faces a
fine of about $1 billion next week to settle charges of rigging
the Libor interest rate benchmark, a person familiar with the
situation said on Thursday.
Such a penalty would be more than double the $450 million
fine levied on British bank Barclays in June by U.S.
and British regulators and would be the third massive U.S. fine
to hit big European banks this week.
"The global settlement is about $1 billion," the source
said. "It's expected early next week - on Monday or Tuesday."
UBS declined to comment. Britain's Financial Services
Authority and the U.S. Department of Justice and the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) all declined to comment.
Barclays was the first - and so far only - bank to settle
charges of rigging the London interbank offered rate, known as
Libor, a benchmark used for trillions of dollars worth of loans
around the world. Tiny shifts in the rate, compiled from daily
polls of bankers, could benefit dealers in complex products.
The fallout from the scandal forced Barclays' chairman and
chief executive to quit and prompted a political and public
backlash against standards in banking across Europe and the
United States. That was partly due to details in the Barclays
settlement showing how traders brazenly gamed the system.
Libor is used to price financial products worth more than
$300 trillion worldwide and regulators across the world are
investigating more than a dozen banks for alleged rigging of
rates going back to 2005 or even earlier.
This week British police and anti-fraud officers made the
first arrests in connection to the probe, detaining a former
trader and two other men, sources said.
One of those arrested was former UBS and Citigroup
trader Thomas Hayes, according to a source familiar with the
situation. The two others worked at interdealer broker RP
Martin, according to a separate source.
TORRID TIME FOR UBS
The fine will mark another blow to UBS, which has had a
tough 18 months after suffering a $2.3-billion loss in a rogue
trading scandal, management upheaval and thousands of job cuts.
"I'm not sure how much more reputational damage can be done
to UBS," said Chris Wheeler, analyst at Mediobanca in London.
"They are rebuilding that slowly, but it won't help the wealth
management business when you see this as a headline."
Banks are keen to put such fines behind them as they attempt
to rebuild credibility among politicians, the general public and
investors following the financial crisis which forced taxpayers
to bail out companies which had gambled themselves into trouble.
After months of criticism about poor standards and a culture
of immorality, incompetence or both across the banking industry,
banks' profits and capital are also taking heavy hits and more
fines for past malpractice appear likely.
"The trend is this is now an ongoing cost of doing
business," said Wheeler at Mediobanca. "It looks like it's going
to be a drain on the banks for some time."
HSBC on Tuesday reached a $1.92 billion settlement
with U.S. authorities over money laundering, the highest ever
fine on a bank, a day after another London-based bank, Standard
Chartered, agreed to pay $327 million for violating
U.S. sanctions against Iran, Sudan and other states, adding to
an earlier $340 million for similar breaches of regulations.
Deutsche Bank, Germany's flagship lender, was
raided on Wednesday by about 500 German tax inspectors and
police, who arrested five staff in a probe linked to a tax scam
involving the trading of carbon permits.
Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland is also expected to
reach a settlement on Libor manipulation shortly.
Investigators are assessing whether banks used responses to
the daily survey of the rates they would offer to other banks to
try to nudge Libor, perhaps by only a few hundredths of a
percentage point. Such a move could still benefit their own
trades in bonds or more complex deals linked to that rate.
Banks found guilty also face civil lawsuits from those they
traded with. Some borrowers complain they paid more interest
than they should have, although others may have paid less.
Reuters' parent company Thomson Reuters Corp collects
information from banks and uses it to calculate Libor rates
according to specifications drawn up by the British Bankers
Association (BBA).