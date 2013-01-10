LONDON Jan 10 UBS's former boss Marcel
Rohner said he was "shocked" and "ashamed" when he heard about
the Swiss bank's rigging of Libor interest rates, he told UK
lawmakers on Thursday.
"I was shocked when I read about it ... I felt embarrassed
and ashamed," Rohner said as UBS's former bosses were quizzed by
Britain's Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards
following a string of scandals.
UBS was fined a record $1.5 billion last month for
manipulating Libor interest rates, the latest in a run of
scandals including a $2.3 billion rogue-trading loss and a
damaging tax avoidance row with the United States.