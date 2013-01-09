BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp expects to recognize charges in range of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln in Q1
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
LONDON Jan 9 The head of UBS's investment bank told a UK parliamentary committee on Wednesday that the bank was still at risk of future scandals despite the changes it has implemented in the aftermath of the Libor rate-rigging controversy.
"I would love to tell you it won't happen again, but I can't tell you it won't happen again," Andrea Orcel said.
* Sears Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, for expected net cash proceeds of more than $14 million