* British Land and Blackstone sign letting agreement with
UBS
* Initial rent 54.50 pounds per sq ft
LONDON Jan 30 UBS's 340
million pound ($533 million) London headquarters will go ahead
after the Swiss bank signed an pre-letting agreement with the
site's co-owners British Land and Blackstone Group
.
British Land and Blackstone said on Monday the 700,000
square foot building in London's City financial district will be
built by the fourth quarter of 2014.
Concerns that UBS would pare back the project surfaced last
September, after the bank's plans for its investment banking arm
came under intense scrutiny following a $2.3 billion
unauthorised trading loss linked to alleged rogue London trader
Kweku Adoboli.
The bank, which is the largest tenant in the 30-acre
Broadgate development in London's City financial district,
signed a deal for the new bespoke block in August 2010. It would
include four trading floors, which can be adapted into normal
office space.
The two companies said UBS will occupy the new building for
around 18 years at an initial rent of 54.50 pounds per sq ft,
subject to annual increases, and will also be given a rent-free
period of 18 months.
($1 = 0.6383 British pounds)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Erica Billingham)