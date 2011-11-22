(Adds missing title in paragraph 17)

* UBS restructuring recalls SG Warburg culture, say peers

* UBS wants to restore European M&A league table position

* Some of current top bankers started careers at SG Warburg

By Victoria Howley

LONDON, Nov 22 Sergio Ermotti, the new head of UBS, has sketched out a future for the bank that might remind his senior dealmakers of SG Warburg, the venerable British merchant bank where some of them began their careers years ago.

Simon Warshaw, London-based co-head of UBS's global investment banking department (IBD), joined Warburg in 1986, spending almost a decade at the bank that later came to epitomise London's banking establishment.

And James Hartop, now a co-head of UBS's European IBD, was an intern at Warburg, before a costly international expansion forced it into the hands of Swiss Bank Corporation, one of the predecessors of current-day UBS, in 1995.

Bankers at rival firms said the broad sweep UBS unveiled last week was reminiscent of Warburg, because it puts the focus back on low-risk business that require little capital like mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory.

"The previous focus on fixed income was hard for M&A folks, it felt like the bank didn't care about advisory and it cost them good people," said a senior M&A banker at another top London firm.

"There could be a silver lining to everything that has happened to UBS. Decisions that have brought corporate finance back to the fore have been accelerated," the banker said.

Warburg was established in 1946 by Siegmund George Warburg, born into a prominent German-Jewish banking family, and became the architect of the battle for British Aluminium, considered one of the first hostile takeovers in the UK.

Investment banks later came to depend on the so-called universal banking model in which they sold products to retail clients and relied heavily on their trading divisions. But this model was discredited in the 2008 crisis.

Ermotti took over at UBS after a $2 billion trading scandal this year rocked the bank, already one of the most prominent victims of the subprime crisis and tarnished by a scandal about rich clients evading U.S. taxes.

Former UniCredit deputy Chief Executive and Merrill Lynch banker Ermotti now wants to retrench around the private bank, one of the world's largest, aiming to slash risky assets by almost half.

The M&A business -- which requires little or no capital -- could well benefit, as indicated by investment banking head Carsten Kengeter, who has said that UBS wants to restore its European advisory business.

Graphic on UBS's European M&A ranking

link.reuters.com/tan25s

BUSY NOVEMBER

UBS's woes in the past few years have caused it to slip down down the investment banking league tables while old and new rivals gained ground.

The Swiss firm has worked on deals worth just over $102 billion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) this year, making it the eighth most active adviser in a market worth $948 billion, Thomson Reuters data shows.

At the height of the 2007 peak, when the EMEA M&A market was worth $2.2 trillion, UBS held the number three position.

Restoring the EMEA M&A franchise will depend largely on whether UBS, which has traditionally had less of a star culture than some of its rivals, can keep its top bankers.

So far the bank is still hauling in the deals. UBS has had a busy November, advising on $10 billion worth of deals for mining giant Anglo American alone.

As well as Warshaw and Hartop, Nick Reid, co-head of the European IBD, global head of technology, media and telecoms Mark Lewisohn and global head of capital markets David Soanes rank among the bank's top names, peers at other firms said.

Reid joined UBS from Goldman Sachs in 2006 and has a long-standing relationship with Diageo, the world's largest drinks distiller.

He helped underperforming British brewer Scottish & Newcastle extract two raised offers from Carlsberg and Heineken before it agreed to sell itself for 7.8 billion pounds in January 2008.

Warshaw, part of the family that turned Molton Brown into a sought-after cosmetics brand, built up and ran the firm's media business and still maintains close contact with clients including Vodafone and Reed Elsevier.

Hartop has led three multi-billion dollar deals for Anglo American this year. He gained big-ticket M&A experience while still in his twenties after Swiss Bank merged with Union Bank Switzerland in 1998 to form UBS.

Around that time, he was left alone to run the complicated merger that formed Anglo Gold -- Anglo American's gold business that went on to merge with Ashanti -- because the other more senior members of the team had decamped to other things. (Additional reporting by Joe Giannone, Editing by Douwe Miedema)