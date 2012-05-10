(Repeats item issued late Wednesday)
HONG KONG May 9 UBS AG's chief oil
and gas banker in Asia, Jorge Martinez, has left the firm to
join HSBC plc, a person familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Martinez quit UBS on Tuesday, the source said, after
spending three and a half years with the bank based in Hong
Kong. Prior to that he worked with Lehman Brothers for about
eight years. The source was not authorised to
speak to the media.
HSBC and UBS declined comment.
Martinez's new title in HSBC was not immediately known.
Most recently, Martinez advised Thailand's PTT Energy
on its bid for London-listed Cove Energy.
Martinez also advised China's Sinochem on its $3 billion deal to
buy a 40 percent stake in the Peregrino field off Brazil from
Statoil ASA.
Just last month, UBS lost another oil and gas banker in the
region, when Australia based Simon Weller quit the firm.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Michael Flaherty and
Elaine Hardcastle)