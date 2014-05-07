ZURICH May 7 UBS is set to face
opposition from shareholders for its involvement in various
scandals, including a global probe into the largely unregulated
$5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market, at its shareholder
meeting on Wednesday.
Influential proxy advisor Glass Lewis is recommending
shareholders deny the Swiss bank's board and management a
ratification of their conduct last year.
"We do not believe there is sufficient evidence yet that the
company's risk controls are robust enough to warrant ratifying
the board and management acts," Glass Lewis wrote in a
recommendation to UBS shareholders seen by Reuters.
Glass Lewis said shareholders should be concerned with the
extent of the burgeoning forex probe, and be mindful of
potentially material fines UBS may have to pay for helping
wealthy clients evade taxes.
Shareholder groups including Switzerland's Ethos and
ZCapital are recommending shareholders deny approval of pay for
2013, when bonuses for bankers rose by nearly a third after the
Swiss bank returned to profit in the fourth quarter.
Previously an annual formality, the vote to ratify board and
management has increasingly been used as a means of protest by
shareholders.
A yes-vote means the company itself and the shareholders who
vote for it would no longer have the option of pursuing legal
action against them, unless new information came to light.
The Zurich-based lender, which paid $1.5 billion in 2012 to
U.S. and European authorities over alleged efforts to manipulate
Libor and other benchmark interest rates, is 18 months into a
three-year revamp.
The plan is to scale back its investment bank and derive the
bulk of profits from its flagship private banking operations in
order to pay richer dividends.
But first, UBS must extract itself from the foreign exchange
scandal, as well as several others including claims it
misrepresented mortgage-backed bonds during the U.S. housing
bubble and back taxes due to Brazil, dating back to when the
Swiss lender owned an investment bank in the country.
On Wednesday, UBS Chairman Axel Weber and Chief Executive
Sergio Ermotti asked shareholders for more time to clean up with
the bank's past.
"We are in a good position and doing the right thing, but we
have not yet seen the end of all issues from the past - they
will continue to cost the industry and us time and effort,"
Ermotti told shareholders.
On Tuesday, UBS told shareholders it still expects
"elevated" spending to resolve its past. The global forex probe,
still at an early stage, is among UBS' biggest problems because
the Swiss bank is the world's fourth-biggest currency trader,
according to a Euromoney poll.
"Resolving these issues from the past is a top priority for
me," Weber told shareholders in his remarks. "We are looking
closely at every part of the bank, and will take decisive action
at once if we find any misconduct."
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Joshua Franklin)